Nellis kicks off Fire Prevention Week

Senior Airman Skyler Dougher, 99th CES firefighter, put out a car fire during a demonstration for Fire Prevention Week at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 3, 2020. The 99th CES hosted a Fire Prevention Parade and Open House for Nellis and Creech families at Fire Station #4.











The son of Col. Anthony Figiera, 99th Mission Support Group Commander, waves to one of the firetrucks during the 99th Civil Engineering Squadron’s Fire Prevention Parade at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 3, 2020. The parade brought several families outside of their homes in support of fire prevention.











Staff Sgt. Nathan King (left), 99th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES) fire fighter crew chief, and Senior Airman Skyler Dougher (right), 99th CES firefighter, utilize a fire hose during a demonstration at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 3, 2020. During the car fire demonstration, the Chief of the 99th CES Fire Department narrated the actions of the firefighters to Nellis families.











A Nellis family watches the 99th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES) firefighters demonstrate a victim rescue at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 3, 2020. The 99th CES hosted an Open House for Nellis families in order to promote fire safety awareness and build morale.











A child attending the 99th Civil Engineering Squadron’s Fire Prevention Parade smiles for a photo at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 3, 2020. The Fire Prevention Parade consisted of several firefighting vehicles that drove through Nellis’ base housing.











Senior Airman Skyler Dougher, 99th CES firefighter, put out a fire during a demonstration for Fire Prevention Week at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 3, 2020. The 99th CES firefighters demonstrated their efficiency and expertise in extinguishing a car fire.











A Nellis family waves to one of the firetrucks during the 99th Civil Engineering Squadron’s Fire Prevention Parade at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 3, 2020. The parade brought several families outside of their homes in support of fire prevention and safety.









