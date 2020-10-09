VASNHS hosting a virtual Veterans Town Hall via Webex Oct. 21

Advertisement

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a virtual Veterans Town Hall via Webex from 3-4 p.m., Oct. 21.

Following facility and services updates, there will be a moderated question and answer session and veterans can submit their questions via email to vhalaspao@va.gov in advance or in the chat box during the event.

The event is limited to 1,000 total participants via the web, phone or Webex application. Individuals who plan on connecting via a smart phone are encouraged to download the Cisco Webex Meetings application in advance from Apple or Google.

Information to access the Virtual Town Hall:

Via the Web or Application (Webex access will open 15 minutes prior to the meeting.)

1. Go to https://tinyurl.com/y2umxwpp on a web browser or smart phone to link to the meeting website.

2. Meeting Number: 199 745 9678

3. Password: VALasVegas2020!

Via the Phone (Note: this is not a toll-free number)

1. Call 1-404-397-1596

2. Access Code: 199 745 9678#

The event will be recorded and posted on social media for those who are unable to attend to view afterward.









