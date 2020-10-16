Chapel visit

Advertisement

Bishop Neal J. Buckon, bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese for the Military Services for the Western Region visited Nellis recently.

The bishop’s visit was to check on the welfare of the Nellis Catholic community, as well as confirming members.

Nellis was just one stop on Buckon’s annual tour as he oversees all Catholic programs for every DOD installation in the western region.

The Archdiocese for the Military Services was created by Pope Saint John Paul II to provide the Catholic Church’s full range of pastoral ministries and spiritual services to those in the U.S. Armed Forces. This includes more than 220 installations in 29 countries, patients in 153 VA medical centers, and federal employees serving outside the boundaries of the United States in 134 countries. Numerically, the AMS is responsible for more than 1.8 million men, women and children.













