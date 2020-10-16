Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – October 16, 2020

Advertisement

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. October 16, 2020

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the October 16th issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! In an achievement that gives new meaning to the phrase “Give ‘em Hell,” the 556th Test and Evaluation Squadron at Creech AFB recently conducted the first flight of an MQ-9A Reaper carrying eight live AGM-114 Hellfire missiles. How’s that for some remotely-piloted firepower? “Doubling the firepower of this high-endurance aircraft with Hellfires improves the lethality and agility of the MQ-9 over many combat roles,” said Lt. Col. Michael Chmielewski, commander, 556th Test and Evaluation Squadron. A very impressive achievement – well done! Click on the link below to read the full story, along with much more news in your free online copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

Struggling for work/ life balance? Here are some tools: page 2

Pipeline MQ-9 pilots step in to leadership: page 3

Yes, that WAS the General and the Chief at the main gate!: page 5

NTTR, Part II – Conservation through cooperation: page 6

Catholic Chapel services resume: page 7

