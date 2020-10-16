Nellis Briefs

Advertisement

Fitness Center & ID card section: Starting Oct. 12, the Warrior Fitness Center is open to Active Duty, Guard, Retirees, Dependents, GS Civilians and Contractors with Common Access Cards. With the increased attendance, the center will be implementing mandatory mask-wear for all patrons when not actively working out. Masks are also required for entry into the facility and when in transition between equipment.

ID Cards: All CAC functions are by appointment only and can be made by visiting https://nellislife.com/mpf. Appointments are available for new DEERS transactions such as registering a spouse after a marriage. ID card renewals for dependents and retirees can be done virtually. Dependent and retiree ID cards have been extended DOD-wide through June 2021, regardless of the expiration date printed on the card. All military benefits remain active despite the card’s expiration date.

Catholic Chapel services: In-person Catholic Mass resumed at the Nellis Chapel Oct. 5. Attendance is limited to 50 people per service and reservations are required. To register, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050545AEAE23A2F85-nellis2. You can sign up for the 5 p.m. Mass on Oct. 17, or the 9:45 a.m. Mass on Oct. 18. Individuals requiring assistance registering should call Fr. Luis Barrera at 325-232-9946.









