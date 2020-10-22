Local ACC commander visits Nellis October 22, 2020 0 20 Share Facebook Linkedin Email (Air Force photograph) Advertisement Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, visited Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 19, 2020. (Air Force photograph) DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime)Constant Contact Use.By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact Advertisement