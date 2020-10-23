Nellis, Eglin honors Stephen ‘Shad’ Dvorchak

0
34
Advertisement

Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., hosted a memorial service Oct. 16, 2020, for retired Lt. Col. Stephen R. Dvorchak, who passed June 15, 2020.

Dvorchak, born Feb. 10, 1934, was 86 when he passed.

He worked as a civilian in the 59th Test and Evaluation Squadron at Nellis. The 59th TES reports to the 53rd Wing at Eglin AFB, Fla.

* Dvorchak served on active duty in Vietnam. During his Air Force career, he was assigned to the 481st Tactical Fighter Squadron at Nellis, flying the F-100 Super Sabre. Other aircraft he flew included the C-123 Provider, the F-4 Phantom and the F-8 Crusader.
 

Airmen salute during the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner at retired Lt. Col. Stephen “Shad” Dvorchak’s memorial service at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 16, 2020. Dvorchak served the U.S. military from his first day eligible as an officer then as a civilian for 86 years until the day of his death. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)

 
 
 
 
Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, 59th Test and Evaluation Squadron commander, presents a flag to the Dvorchak family at retired Lt. Col. Stephen “Shad” Dvorchak’s memorial service at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 16, 2020. In Dvorchak’s memory each division in the 59th and 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadrons flew a flag in one of their aircraft. The flag was flown in every model design series fighter currently in service in the U.S. Air Force. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)

 
 
 
 
Four aircraft execute the missing man formation during retired Lt. Col. Stephen “Shad” Dvorchak’s memorial service over Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 16, 2020. The missing man formation is a tradition that dates back to World War II. It is an aerial salute performed as part of a fly-past of aircraft at a funeral or memorial event, to honor the dead or missing. The symbolic moment when a single aircraft breaks formation and soars skyward, leaving behind his comrades-in-arms. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)

 
 
 

DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE 

Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR