Another Load Crew of the Quarter has arrived! Tiger and Reaper Aircraft Maintenance Unit went head-to-head for a first-time Load Competition challenge: loading 8 Hellfire missiles onto the MQ-9, a great way to prepare for the future fight.

Judges considered the written test, uniform inspection, and overall load performance and safety before announcing Tiger snagged the title for this quarter!



















