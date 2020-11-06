Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – November 6, 2020

Advertisement

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – November 6, 2020

Click on the image below to view this week’s digital edition.

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the Nov. 6th issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! Our lead story this week focuses on Veterans Day, coming up Wednesday, Nov. 11. Now more than ever, it seems important to take this time to come together in unity and appreciation for the service and sacrifice of military personnel, past and present – and, by extension, to give thanks for the providential events in the history of our nation that have enabled us, and our allied partners, to overcome adversaries and advance the values of democracy and freedom. Even in these challenging times, America remains a symbol of freedom and opportunity throughout the world. Let’s take advantage of Veterans Day as an opportunity to express gratitude and give thanks, as we move into the holiday season of one of the most challenging years our generation has faced.

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue of Desert Lightning News:

Commentary – On behalf of a grateful nation: page 2

Nellis showcases advanced training capabilities to ACC command team: page 3

Veterans Day deals and discounts: page 4

Holiday spirit starts early for one Reservist: page 5

Air Force photo contest winners highlight family theme: page 6

All this and much more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting November 6th. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from all the military bases we serve in the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews #desertlightningnews