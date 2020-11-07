Team Nellis hosts 12th Air Force Foreign Liaison Officers

Advertisement

Foreign Liaison Officers representing the Brazilian, Chilean, Columbian and Peruvian air forces depart from the United States Warfare Center at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 3, 2020. Airmen from the USAFWC discussed key advancements of field capabilities such as the grand opening of the Virtual Test and Training Center and the award of a Department of Defense contract to build a 5G network infrastructure at Nellis AFB.











Foreign Liaison Officer Col. Juliano Barros, representing the Brazilian air force, climbs onto a Russian T-62 Tank in the Threat Training Facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 3, 2020. The FLO program is designed to enable service members from allied countries to share training processes and lessons learned to better align a mutual understanding of each nation’s tactics, techniques and procedures.











Steven Ward, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center director of staff, briefs Foreign Liaison Officers (FLO), representing the Brazilian, Chilean, Columbian and Peruvian air forces at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 3, 2020. Prioritizing one-on-one interactions is an invaluable tool for the U.S. and its allied partners. It enables all parties to share training processes, lessons learned and best practices in an interpersonal setting.











Steven Ward, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center director of staff, and Foreign Liaison Officers (FLO), representing the Brazilian, Chilean, Columbian and Peruvian air forces gather at the USAFWC as a united front at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 3, 2020. Murphy briefed FLOs on how USAFWC and the Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR) work together to provide live and virtual training capabilities to warfighters. Understanding mission execution further strengthens allied powers’ support both in and out of theatre.











Col. Juliano Barros, Foreign Liaison Officer representing Brazil, tests a virtual reality flight simulator in the Threat Training Center (TTC) at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 3, 2020. Nellis Airmen explained how the virtual reality flight simulators modernized TTC capabilities and further provide exposure to cutting edge technology.











Tech. Sgt. Fletcher Goldsbyhall, 547th Intelligence Squadron, expounds on equipment design to the Foreign Liaison Officers representing the Brazilian, Chilean, Columbian and Peruvian air forces in the Threat Training Facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 3, 2020. The TTF compiles, writes and edits the Air Force’s Threat Reference Guide and analyzes, refines and disseminates intelligence on adversary tactics and weapons employment for customers throughout the Department of Defense.











Foreign Liaison Officer Col. Victor Munoz representing the Peruvian air force and Col. Juliano Barros, FLO representing the Brazilian air force, discuss the digital features of the MIG-29 Fulcrum C aircraft in the Threat Training Facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 3, 2020. During the visit, the FLOs toured mission essential training facilities and Nellis assets to improve interoperability amongst partner nations.









