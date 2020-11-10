Businesses offer discounts, free meals to veterans

Advertisement

Veterans Day 2020 is on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, and many businesses and organizations are continuing a long-standing tradition in offering free meals and discounts to veterans.

Due to COVID-19 however, some organizations are now offering discounts to veterans all the time instead of their regular Veterans Day discounts. These adjustments help veterans take advantage of the discounts offered while avoiding the usual Veterans Day crowds.

Before visiting one of the restaurants listed, please contact them directly to make sure they are participating in this year’s discount programs.

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

Veterans and active-duty military can choose one free entrée from the Veterans Day menu on Nov. 11 at select locations.

Applebee’s

Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu at participating Applebee’s on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

On Nov. 11, all current and former military members receive a free entree up to $14.95 plus a free Dr. Pepper beverage. Dine-in only.

Calif, Phoenix only

Black Angus Steakhouse

On Nov. 11, veterans get the All-American Steak Plate for $10.99. This deal is available for restaurant dining and takeaway orders.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on Nov. 11. The offer is available for dine-in or takeout.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

All veterans and active duty military personnel can get a free meal from a special menu on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, 2020, at all participating Chili’s Grill and Bar restaurants. Available for in restaurant only. Please call ahead to your local Chili’s restaurant if you have any questions about your Veterans Day meals.

Claim Jumper

This year on Veterans Day, Claim Jumper locations are offering a free meal for veterans. You’ll also get a $5 discount for your next visit. The free meal you can get can be anything from their special Veterans Day menu, which you’ll receive when you visit the restaurant. Veterans must show official verification of their service to take advantage of this Veterans Day free meal. Tax and gratuity aren’t included, this is for dine-in only, and casino locations are excluded from the offer.

Denny’s – Nov. 12, 2020

All veterans and active duty service members with a valid military ID or DD 214 receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam at participating Denny’s locations, 5 a.m.-noon, Nov. 12.

Famous Dave’s

Military personnel and veterans are being offered a free meal on Nov. 11 at participating locations only. Valid for dine-in, to go and online ordering. Use code VETERAN for online orders. Not valid for call-in orders. Proof of military service is required. Please call ahead to your local Famous Dave’s for details.

Golden Corral

On Nov. 11, 2020 from 5-9 p.m., Golden Corral offers a free sit-in “thank you” dinner for military veterans, retirees, and active duty members.

IHOP

Free Red, White and Blue pancakes. All active duty and veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes on Nov. 11, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Little Caesars

Veterans and active military members can visit Little Caesars from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 11 for a free $5 Lunch Combo. This Veterans Day free meal includes four slices of Little Caesars Detroit-style DEEP!DEEP!™ Dish pizza, plus a 20-ounce drink. Just present proof of service, which can include an ID card with a veteran designation, a DD-214 form, or a current military-issued ID card.

Lucille’s BBQ

Veterans and active duty military will enjoy 20 percent off in the month of November, with proof of service (excludes Thanksgiving Day and Thanksgiving menu items).

Old Country Buffet

Active duty, reserve, or retired military personnel in uniform or with a valid ID receive 15 percent discount on Military Mondays (Every Monday including Memorial Day) at Old Country Buffet. Be sure to ask your server for more details.

Outback Steakhouse

All servicemen and women receive 10 percent off their check all day, every day, with valid ID. Call or visit your nearest location for details.

Pilot/Flying J

All active-duty and retired military veterans get a free breakfast including a coffee, Monday through Sunday, Nov. 9-15. The offer is available via the app.

Red Lobster

Veterans and active duty military can receive a free appetizer or dessert from a select menu on Nov. 11, 2020, with a valid military ID or proof of service. The offer will be available for dine-in only.

Red Robin

Veterans and active duty military who are Red Robin Royalty members are being offered a free Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries anytime between Nov. 11-30 for dine-in or to-go.

Starbucks

Veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall (12-oounce) hot brewed coffee at participating stores on Nov. 11.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is handing out vouchers for a free meal to all Veterans and Active Duty military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Veterans Day. Vouchers will be distributed in the parking lots at Texas Roadhouse locations.

Wienerschnitzel

Wienerschnitzel is giving eligible veterans and active duty customers a chili dog, small fries and a small Pepsi. Proof of service is required.

Yard House

Veterans and active duty military guests get a complimentary appetizer on Nov. 11. Please visit the Yard House website or contact your nearest location for details.



7-Eleven

Active-duty, retired, veteran, Guard, reservists and family members who are Veterans Advantage and 7Rewards members, can receive a free coffee or Big Gulp on Veterans Day.









