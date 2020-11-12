Nellis moves to HPCON Charlie effective Nov. 12

Advertisement

Out of an abundance of caution, leadership at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., has directed Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie to begin Nov. 12 to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Currently, HPCON Charlie permits regular access to base for all beneficiaries while encouraging maximum teleworking capabilities and local teaming concepts for base personnel.

All Nellis personnel should reach out to their local chain of command regarding potential work schedule adjustments, etc. There are no changes to base facilities procedures or hours at this time.

Nellis leadership, including our teammates at Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center, continue to monitor the situation and work closely with federal, state and local health officials to ensure the health and safety of all beneficiaries.

For Nellis-specific COVID-19 updates, visit https://www.nellis.af.mil/COVID-19/.