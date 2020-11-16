Weather Airmen forecast combat missions

Advertisement

A 12th Combat Training Squadron patch rests on the arm of a U.S. Air Force Airman, reflected on the side view mirror of a Humvee during Green Flag West 21-02, at Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020. The 12th CTS readies tactical air control parties, weather teams and brigade combat teams to execute decisive, world-wide multi-spectrum combat operations during Green Flag West exercises at the U.S. Army’s National Training Center.









Staff Sgt. Joel Walden, 12th Combat Training Squadron weather craftsman, executes a training support mission during Green Flag West 21-02, at Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020. As a team lead, Walden is responsible for integrating current and forecasted atmospheric and space weather conditions into operations and planning.









Staff Sgt. Angelo Flores, weather craftsman assigned to the 12th Combat Training Squadron, unfurls a flag on the back of a Humvee during Green Flag West 21-02, at Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020. Throughout the exercise, flags are displayed as a part of safety procedures required when entering and exiting the range.









Weather Airmen assigned to the 12th Combat Training Squadron cross reference information during Green Flag West 21-02, at Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020. Weather craftsmen manage and direct weather operations that have a direct effect on the activities of U.S. military forces and their allies.









U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team (3rd BCT), 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, Texas, pause to consume MREs during Green Flag West 21-02 at Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020. Green Flag offers joint forces training for large force combat operations and affords units the opportunity to test and troubleshoot tactics in a real-world environment.









The tactical operations center for the 3rd Brigade Combat Team (3rd BCT), 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, Texas, awaits the start of a new mission during Green Flag West 21-02,

Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020. The 3rd BCT and U.S. Air Force weather craftsmen operated at this location which simulated a deployed environment for two weeks.









DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact