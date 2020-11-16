Worship with us this Weekend – Nov. 21 and 22

Advertisement

Worship Services have begun at the Nellis Air Force Base Chapel.

We are observing a limited capacity of 75 people per service. Individuals must pre-register for in-person services to ensure proper seating capacity. Please use the NEW links every week.

Catholic Mass (Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22)

Gospel and Community Services (Sunday, Nov. 22)

When using SignUpGenius,

1) Click on the above Link for either Protestant/Non-Denominational or Catholic,

2) Click the box labeled “Sign Up” for the service you would like to attend, then

3) Click on the “Submit and Sign Up” button at the bottom of the page.

4) On the next page enter your name and email and click “Sign Up Now.”









DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact