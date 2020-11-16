Worship with us this Weekend – Nov. 21 and 22

Advertisement
Worship Services have begun at the Nellis Air Force Base Chapel.
We are observing a limited capacity of 75 people per service. Individuals must pre-register for in-person services to ensure proper seating capacity. Please use the NEW links every week.
Catholic Mass (Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22)
Gospel and Community Services (Sunday, Nov. 22)
When using SignUpGenius,
1) Click on the above Link for either Protestant/Non-Denominational or Catholic,
2) Click the box labeled “Sign Up” for the service you would like to attend, then
3) Click on the “Submit and Sign Up” button at the bottom of the page.
4) On the next page enter your name and email and click “Sign Up Now.”
