66th Rescue Squadron saves local hikers

Advertisement

An HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter from the 66th Rescue Squadron lands at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 12, 2020, after conducting a local search and rescue mission in Cedar City, Utah. The 66th RQS partnered with the Washington County Sherriff’s Office to recover six people from the Dixie National Forest.











Two HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters from the 66th Rescue Squadron land at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 12, 2020, after conducting a local rescue mission in Cedar City, Utah. During the humanitarian mission, the crew recovered a total of six people which consisted of four hikers and two medical personnel, who conducted the initial response.











Two HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters from the 66th Rescue Squadron taxi at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 12, 2020, after conducting a local rescue mission in Cedar City, Utah. The rescue community’s motto ‘These things we do, that other’s may live’ embodies their ability to employ specialized personnel recovery capabilities whether home station or abroad.











An HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter from the 66th Rescue Squadron taxis at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 12, 2020, after conducting a local rescue mission in Cedar City, Utah. The rescue assets consisted of aircrew and pararescuemen, who are trained in the five stages of personnel recovery including: reporting and locating the incident, supporting the incident, recovery and re-integration.











A group of pararescuemen unload their gear at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 12, 2020, after conducting a local rescue mission in Cedar City, Utah. The 66th RQS is a geographically separated unit from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., assign to Nellis AFB.









DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact