943rd Rescue Group conducing CSAR training in Pahrump, Nev.

The 943rd Rescue Group is conducting Combat Search and Rescue training during the month of November, ending before Thanksgiving.

Air Force Reserve rotary-wing aircraft will be conducting flying operations in Southern Nevada and residents may see and hear more aircraft in the sky than usual during this period.

This training builds on high-end Combat Search and Rescue abilities that the 943rd Rescue Group has developed to meet warfighter requirements defined by the National Defense Strategy.

All of the exercise participants will adhere to COVID mitigation procedures put in place by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Department of Defense.

This is the first time the 943rd Rescue Group has performed this training in Pahrump. The 943rd Rescue Group is stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Ariz.









