On Nov. 19, the Southern Nevada SOAR Rotary Club was on base to recognize Staff Sgt. Kalen Ranallo.

Ranallo jumped into action when a woman at local pool was unconscious and had no heartbeat. Ranallo performed CPR for about three minutes until the lady had a pulse.

“It wasn’t until I was in this situation that I realized the importance of our Self-Aid Buddy Care and CPR training,” said Ranallo. “I urge everyone to pay close attention in those trainings.”









