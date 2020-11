Advertisement

This old dog ain’t learnin’ any new tricks!

On Nov. 18, Military Working Dog Jimy retired, after serving at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., for more than eight years.

“Defending #Team432 night and day was no walk in the park, and we’d like to thank him for his service,” the base noted in a Facebook post.





















DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact