Nellis enacts restrictions

Advertisement
The Nevada Statewide Pause went into effect at 12:01 a.m., Nov. 24.
In accordance with these measures, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., will be implementing the following:
- All Nellis dining establishments will enforce Nevada’s 25 percent capacity limitations.
- The Nellis AFB Commissary and Exchange may limit capacity at certain times to maintain physical distancing.
- The Nellis AFB Chapel will continue to hold in-person services at a reduced capacity with a maximum of 50 personnel.
Nellis AFB continues to follow CDC, state, and local guidance to continue to protect Airmen, their families and our community. You can find the latest COVID-19 information on our website https://www.nellis.af.mil/COVID-19/or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NellisAFB.
Advertisement