Nellis enacts restrictions

The Nevada Statewide Pause went into effect at 12:01 a.m., Nov. 24.

In accordance with these measures, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., will be implementing the following:

All Nellis dining establishments will enforce Nevada’s 25 percent capacity limitations.

The Nellis AFB Commissary and Exchange may limit capacity at certain times to maintain physical distancing.

The Nellis AFB Chapel will continue to hold in-person services at a reduced capacity with a maximum of 50 personnel.

Nellis AFB continues to follow CDC, state, and local guidance to continue to protect Airmen, their families and our community. You can find the latest COVID-19 information on our website https://www.nellis.af.mil/COVID-19/or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NellisAFB.