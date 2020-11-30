Creech upgrades to HPCON Charlie

Advertisement

Upon continuous assessment of COVID-19 trends on base and within the local area, Creech Air Force Base, Nev., has upgraded the Health Protection Condition to Charlie, and is effectively a RED installation in accordance with DOD guidelines.

Also, the installation’s Public Health Emergency is reactivated, but will terminate automatically within 30 days unless renewed.

Airmen are also urged to abide by the following, in-line with the latest State of Nevada guidelines:

Beginning Nov. 24, in accordance with the Statewide Pause, private social gatherings are restricted in Nevada to 10 people or fewer from no more than two households, whether it’s indoors or outdoors

Keep six-feet distances from people not within your immediate household

Wear masks inside and outside when around people not of your immediate household

Wash and sanitize hands frequently

Take self-inventory of your wellness, don’t come to work if sick

Upon consultation with your chain of command, telework when able

For more on the latest statewide-pause guidelines, please see the graphic.

For those who are traveling or meeting with family for the holidays, we understand the importance of seeing family and recouping this holiday season. Personal travel is NOT currently restricted for those who are healthy; however, if undergoing a TDY or PCS you will have to engage with leadership to sign an Exception to Policy for Travel, please act quickly to ensure your movements are not impacted.

It is critical for every member of the Hunter Family to stay safe and comply with CDC, state and command guidelines before, during, and after the Thanksgiving holiday. Traditional Thanksgiving activities increase the risk of COVID spread, to minimize this risk please review the second graphic.

As always, engage with your chain of command for unit-specific restrictions, and please keep up-to-date with the latest Creech COVID guidelines by visiting: https://www.creech.af.mil/Home/COVID-19

DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact