20th ATKS honored at General Atomics RPA Squadron of the Year Banquet

The rotating General Atomics Remotely Piloted Aircraft Squadron of the year trophy stands on display during the banquet held in honor of the 20th Attack Squadron, at Warrensburg, Mo., Nov. 20, 2020. The 20th ATKS, based at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., is a geographically separated unit of the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing at Creech AFB, Nev. The squadron was announced as the recipient of the 2019 General Atomics RPA squadron of the year trophy Aug. 18, 2020.











Members of the 20th Attack Squadron stand behind the General Atomics Remotely Piloted Aircraft Squadron of the Year trophy for a group photo in Warrensburg, Mo., Nov. 20, 2020. Leadership from the 20th ATKS gathered with guests from General Atomics for the presentation of the trophy. The squadron, a geographically separated unit of the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing, flies the MQ-9 Reaper from its base at Whiteman AFB, Mo.











Col. Jason Bell, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing vice commander, laughs with guests during social hour at the General Atomics Remotely Piloted Aircraft Squadron of the Year Banquet at Warrensburg, Mo., Nov. 20, 2020. The banquet was held to honor the 20th Attack Squadron, and present them with the RPA squadron of the year trophy.









