Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – December 4, 2020

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – December 4, 2020

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the December 4th issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! The 53rd Wing at Nellis AFB recently hosted Large Force Test Event (LFTE) 20.03 , integrating multiple weapon systems to validate tactics in a contested environment. LFTE 20.03 integrated ten weapons systems, including the F-35, F-22, F-15E, F-16, A-10, E/A-18G, HH-60G, EC-130H, KC-46, and KC-135, from the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy. It was a busy time in the skies over the Nevada Test and Training Range, and we have the story here for you in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Click on the link below for your digital copy of DLN, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

Developing a Resilient Warrior Mindset

Creech joins Nellis at HPCON Charlie: page 3

432nd WG firefighter saves life in-flight, awarded for valor: page 3

USAF Weapons School Integration looks at the bigger picture: page 4

All this and more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting December 4th. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from all the military bases we serve in the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews #desertlightningnews