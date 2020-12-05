Nellis COVID-19 update

Advertisement

As a precautionary measure, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., shifted to Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie in early November in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 across the installation and the local community.

Under current conditions, HPCON Charlie allows regular access to base for all beneficiaries.

A Nevada Statewide Pause went into effect on Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. In accordance with these measures, Nellis is enforcing the new restrictions and has implemented the following changes:

* All Nellis dining establishments are enforcing Nevada’s 25% capacity limitations.

* The Nellis Commissary and Base Exchange may limit capacity during peak hours to maintain physical distancing.

* Nellis Chapel services will continue operating at a reduced capacity with a maximum of 50 personnel.

According to base leadership, accomplishing the mission remains important and will be executed by means of mission essential Airmen, teleworking and local teaming concepts. All Nellis personnel are encouraged to reach out to their local chain of command regarding any potential work schedule adjustments.

Airmen are highly encouraged to avoid crowds, bars and individuals not adhering to CDC guidance and the State of Nevada’s policy.

Nellis Air Force Base leadership, including its medical professionals, continue to monitor and work closely with federal, state and local health officials to ensure the health and safety of all beneficiaries and Airmen.

Force health protection is a top priority, and Nellis will continue to ensure that Department of the Air Force personnel have the most up-to-date information on the appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

For Nellis-specific COVID-19 information and guidance, please visit: https://www.nellis.af.mil/COVID-19/. For state guidelines and policies, visit: https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/.









