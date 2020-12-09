AF moves Physical Fitness Assessments to April 2021, removes waist measurement from composite score permanently

Advertisement

The Department of the Air Force announced physical fitness assessments will now resume April 2021 and will no longer include the waist measurement component.

To ensure social distancing practices remain in place during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and to give Airmen and Space Professionals time to prepare, testing was delayed from October to January and is now further delayed to April.

While the waist measurement is permanently removed from the assessment, height and weight measurements will resume October 2021.

“We trust that our Airmen understand the standard of good physical health practices and we are all finding innovative ways to stay fit,” said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. “We also trust that leaders will take the appropriate steps to keep their Airmen safe while making every effort to provide fitness options during the pandemic.”

Fitness assessment cells, fitness center staff, physical training leaders and members performing fitness assessments will adhere to physical distancing protocols and other local precautions as determined by installation commanders once assessments resume.

Commanders may delay official fitness assessments beyond April 2021 if necessary, based on the recommendation of local public health officials, the continuation of closed fitness centers and extended state-wide restriction of movement and gatherings.

Space Professionals will adhere to the physical fitness policy of the Department of the Air Force.

Airmen and Space Professionals may determine their next fitness assessment due date by visiting the Official Physical Assessment Due Date Matrix on myPers which will be updated and available Dec. 8. Fitness assessment due dates will primarily depend on the date and score of the last official test.

“Originally, we hoped to resume testing by January 2021,” said Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass. “However, based on the number of cases nationwide, the right thing to do is focus on keeping our Airmen and their families safe. Delaying and reevaluating the PT test is the best option for our people.”

The test will still consist of a 1.5 mile run, 1 minute of pushups and 1 minute of situps. However, the composite score will be calculated with full points for the waist measurement portion until system changes can be made.

Department leaders are also looking to reevaluate certain testing criteria moving forward.

“Along with removing the waist measurement, we are also exploring alternative strength and cardio components to our current Air Force fitness assessment,” Brown said. “We believe these potential test structure changes will impact Airmen in a positive way and help with a holistic approach to health and fitness standards.”

For more information, Airmen and Space Professionals should contact their fitness assessment cells and visit the COVID-19 Fitness Guidance page on myPers.af.mil.









DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact