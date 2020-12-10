AF Reserve command names Medical Service award winners

Earlier this year, Air Force Reserve Command announced the recipients of the 2019 AFRC Air Force Medical Service awards.
Included in that list was a staff sergeant assigned to the 926th Aerospace Medical Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Staff Sgt. Felicia A. Buccieri was named the outstanding noncommissioned officer assigned to a Reserve Medical unit.
Other command level award winners are:
Outstanding Field Grade Officer assigned to a Reserve Medical Unit:
Maj. Thomas D. Brinkmann, 932nd Medical Group, Scott Air Force Base, Ill.
Outstanding Company Grade Officer assigned to a Reserve Medical Unit:
Capt. Matthew D. Moslener, 932nd Aeromedical Staging Squadron, Scott AFB, Ill.
Outstanding Air Reserve Technician of the Year:
Capt. Michael A. Cilli, 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Penn.
Nursing Leadership Excellence Award:
Lt. Col. Pawel J. Kowalczyk, 932nd Aeromedical Staging Squadron, Scott AFB, Ill.
Administrative Excellence Award:
Maj. Charles E. Lueker, 932nd Aeromedical Staging Squadron, Scott AFB, Ill.
Outstanding Senior Noncommissioned Officer assigned to a Reserve Medical Unit:
Master Sgt. Jolean D. Dedic, 932nd Aeromedical Staging Squadron, Scott AFB, Ill.
Outstanding Air Reserve Technician Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year:
Senior Master Sgt. Brently Harting, 932nd Aeromedical Staging Squadron, Scott AFB, Ill.
Outstanding Airman assigned to a Reserve Medical Unit:
Senior Airman Hayley N. Sewell, 419th Medical Squadron, Hill AFB, Utah
Mentorship Excellence Award:
Capt. Matthew J. Waller, 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, Pittsburgh ARS, Penn.
Outstanding Reserve Medical Unit with a Physical Exam Package:
489th Aerospace Medical Flight, Dyess AFB, Texas
Outstanding Reserve Medical Unit without a Physical Exam Package:
932nd Medical Squadron, Scott AFB, Ill.