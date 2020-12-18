Air Force releases 20E9, 20S9 promotion cycle statistics

Advertisement

U.S. Air Force officials have selected 518 senior master sergeants for promotion to chief master sergeant, out of 2,763 eligible, for a selection rate of 18.75 percent in the 20E9 promotion cycle.

Eight senior master sergeants from Nellis, and two from Creech were selected:

Nellis AFB

Jonas A. McVey, 57th Operations Support Squadron

Carlos J. Collins, 99th Contracting Squadron

Steven D. Nealy, 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Andre L. Booker Jr., 820th Red Horse Squadron

Jesse A. Garcia, 57th Munitions Squadron

Howard P. French Jr., 99th Medical Support Squadron

Tyrell L. McClora, 99th Medical Support Squadron

Bruce M. Reno, 99th Medical Support Squadron

Creech AFB

Joshua Sjoholm, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing

Traveller Hill, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing

In addition, the Space Force also selected two senior master sergeants for promotion to chief master sergeant, out of eight eligible, for a selection rate of 25 percent in the 20S9 promotion cycle.

The average overall score for those selected was 393.23. Selectees’ average time in grade was 2.84 years and time in service was 20.80 years.

The promotion lists are available on the Enlisted Promotions page of the Air Force’s Personnel Center website, the Air Force Portal and myPers. Airmen can access their score notices on the virtual Military Personnel Flight via the AFPC secure applications page. Space Professionals will receive their score notices via email.









