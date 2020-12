Advertisement

The Creech Chapel Team distributed 175 children’s baskets over the Dec. 19-20 weekend to the Hunter family.

The baskets contained crafts and goodies for each child to enjoy with their family.

“We hope you all are celebrating in unique ways this holiday season and spending plenty of time to recharge and reconnect with loved ones,” said the Creech Chapel team. “Thank you to all the Hunters that helped make this event possible.”