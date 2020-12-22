Nellis holiday gate closures

Advertisement

The following gates will be closed Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1: Beale, Simons, VCC and AreaII/LVIS.

New equipment will be installed at the Main Gate Dec. 22-23 between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Inbound traffic will be reduced to one lane at times. Work will be suspended during peak traffic hours (6 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.-1 p.m.) to allow both inbound lanes to be open.

In an effort to mitigate traffic safety hazards, please be prepared to use an alternate installation gate.