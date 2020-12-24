Creech sees first transfer to Space Force

Advertisement

On Dec. 18, 2020, Chief Master Sgt. Michael Dixon of the 432nd Wing at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., made the historic transfer from the U.S. Air Force to the U.S. Space Force.

“Chief Dixon is just one of many Hunters jumping to answer the call of our newest military branch,” said a Creech announcement. “Several of our Airmen were notified of their soon-to-be transfer to being Guardians, and we know they’re all going to make us proud.”

“It’s an honor to be selected among various AFSCs and ranks, and to have the honor to represent the newest branch is a really cool feeling; to be able to help shape the future of what it’s going to look like for the Space Force is an amazing thing,” said Dixon.