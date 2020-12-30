Nellis leadership serves holiday meal

Advertisement

On Dec. 25, the leadership at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., took part in a long-standing military tradition – serving a holiday meal to the troops.

On hand for 2020 was Col. Todd Dyer, 99th Air Base Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Emilio Hernandez, 99th ABW command chief, and his wife Mayte Hernandez, Lt. Col. Steve Fox, 99th Medical Support Squadron commander, Col. Brant Johnson, 99th Medical Group commander, Maj. Gen. Chuck Corcoran, U.S. Air Warfare Center commander, and his wife, Kasey Corcoran, along with many of their family members.









































































