Nellis leadership serves holiday meal

Col. Todd Dyer, 99 Air Base Wing commander, serves turkey to a Nellis family. (Air Force photograph)
On Dec. 25, the leadership at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., took part in a long-standing military tradition – serving a holiday meal to the troops.

On hand for 2020 was Col. Todd Dyer, 99th Air Base Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Emilio Hernandez, 99th ABW command chief, and his wife Mayte Hernandez, Lt. Col. Steve Fox, 99th Medical Support Squadron commander, Col. Brant Johnson, 99th Medical Group commander, Maj. Gen. Chuck Corcoran, U.S. Air Warfare Center commander, and his wife, Kasey Corcoran, along with many of their family members.
 

Chief Emilio Hernandez, 99th Air Base Wing Command Chief, and his wife, Mayte Hernandez, prepare slices of ham for Airmen. (Air Force photograph)

 
 
 
 
Lt. Col. Steve Fox, 99th Medical Support Squadron commander, serves a plate of sides to an Airman. (Air Force photograph)

 
 
 
 
Col. Brant Johnson, 99th Medical Group commander, prepares a holiday plate for an Airman. (Air Force photograph)

 
 
 
 
Kasey Corcoran, wife of Maj. Gen. Chuck Corcoran, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, serves turkey to an Airman. (Air Force photograph)

 
 
 
 
Col. Todd Dyer, Col. Jack Gardner and Chief Emilio Hernandez pose for a photo with their families. (Air Force photograph)

 
 
 
 
Maj. Gen. Chuck Corcoran, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, serves prime rib to an Airman. (Air Force photograph)

 
 
 
 
Chief Emilio Hernandez, 99th Air Base Wing command chief, prepares slices of ham for Airmen’s holiday dinner. (Air Force photograph)

 
 
 

