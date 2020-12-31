Wife of General Creech passes

Today, we would like to give our sincere attention and gratitude to the life of Caroline Creech. Mrs. Creech was the wife of the late Gen. Wilbur Creech, who our installation is named after, and a dedicated supporter of the U.S. Air Force.
Mrs. Creech devoted herself to improve the quality of life for spouses at every installation they were assigned. She adopted the “Hunters” of the 432nd Wing when they stood up at Creech AFB in 2007, gifting our Wing a bouquet of poinsettias every Christmas, and donated a display of memorabilia in honor and reflection of the life of Gen. Creech’s service to the Air Force.
Mrs. Creech will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery alongside her husband.
https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/washingtonpost/obituary.aspx?n=caroline-creech&pid=197368700&fhid=3060