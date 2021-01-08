2020 Changes of Command

Advertisement

Jan. 31 — Col. Todd Tobergte, 926th Operations Group commander, hands the 706th Fighter Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Michael Fisher, 706th FS commander, during a change of command ceremony held Jan. 31, 2020, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The 706th FS seamlessly integrates Reserve personnel into the United States Air Force Warfare Center’s test and training mission.











March 31 — Col. John Gallemore, former 57th Adversary Tactics Group commander receives the guidon from Brig. Gen. Robert G. Novotny, 57th Wing commander as he assumes command of the 57th Operations Group as Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Schaefer II, 57th OG superintendent looks on during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 31, 2020. The modest ceremony, adapted to support social distancing initiatives, marked the merger of the 57th Adversary Tactics Group and the 57th OG, placing both group functions under the leadership of one commander.











June 11 — Maj. Gen. Charles Corcoran, United States Air Force Warfare Center commander, returns a salute to Col. Todd R. Dyer, incoming 99th Air Base Wing commander, as Dyer accepts command of the 99th ABW, June, 11, 2020, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The Change of Command ceremony was modified to honor the heritage of the passing of the wing guidon while maintaining current social distancing guidelines. The departure of one command team signals the welcoming of a new one as Dyer, an F-15E pilot with more than 3,000 flying hours, takes the reins. Dyer will lead the 5,300 Airmen providing mission assurance to six wings, 52 tenant units and 14,000 personnel across the Nellis AFB and Nevada Test and Training Range installation complex. “As I take command today, my vision and goal for the Airmen of the 99th is simple,” said Dyer. “Let’s continue to build relationships and execute at the level of excellence this wing is known for while creating an environment for our Airmen and their families to thrive. My family and I are excited to join such an amazing and diverse group of Airmen, and I know that together we will advance the Nellis legacy.”











June 19 — Lt. Col. Arthur A. Thompson accepts command of the 91st Attack Squadron, June 19, 2020, Creech Air Force Base, Nev. The change of command ceremony was modified to honor the heritage of the passing of the wing guidon while maintaining current social distancing guidelines.











June 19 — Col. John Powers, center, 432nd Operations Group commander, assumes command from presiding official Col. Stephen Jones, left, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, during the 432nd OG change of command ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., June 19, 2020. Powers took over the group from Col. Eric Schmidt, right, who led the unit over the past two years.











June 24 — Lt. Col. Michael Kirk assumed command of the 926th Security Forces Squadron, during a modest Assumption of Command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Col. Sean Carpenter, 926th Wing commander, presided over the ceremony, which was modified due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions. “I am looking forward to leading people, to working with my Airmen and seeing them get ready for our mission,” said Kirk. “I’m looking forward to having them take ownership of the squadron and to want to say ‘I’m a member of the 926th Security Forces Squadron.’”











June 26 — Col. Sheila Wilds accepts command of the 926th Operations Group during a Change of Command ceremony, June 26, 2020 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. During the ceremony Col. Todd Tobergte relinquished command to Wilds. Wilds comes to the 926th OG from the 379th Space Range Squadron, where she served as commander. The COC ceremony was modified to honor the heritage of the passing of the wing guidon while maintaining current social distancing guidelines.











July 7 – Col. Brent Johnson assumed command of the 99th Medical Group, taking over from Col. Afred Flowers.











July 16 – Col. Barton Kenerson assumed command of the 57th Maintenance Group, taking over from Col. Shane Henderson.











July 22 – Col. Cameron Dadgar assumed command of the Nevada Test and Training Range.











July 24 – Col. Dina Quanico, 432nd Mission Support Group commander, receives the first salute from her squadron commanders during the assumption of command ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., July 24, 2020. The 432nd MSG is comprised of two squadrons, the 432nd Support Squadron and the 432nd Security Forces Squadron, both providing innovative base support for the Hunters.











Aug. 7 — The 57th Wing is officially under new management after a modest change of command ceremony Aug. 7, in the Lightning Aircraft Maintenance Unit hangar. Incoming commander, Brig. Gen. Michael “Johnny Bravo” Drowley took command of the wing from Brig. Gen. Robert Novotny in a ceremony presided over by Maj. Gen. Charles Corcoran, United States Warfare Center commander.









