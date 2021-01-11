15th AF commander visits

Maj. Gen. Chad P. Franks, 15th Air Force commander, visits the 58th Rescue Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 6, 2021. Franks was briefed by Airmen on the impact that human space flight support has on high-end readiness. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)
The commander of 15th Air Force, Maj. Gen. Chad Franks, and 15th AF Command Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Hedden visited Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases Jan. 6, 2020, to congratulate Airmen for their outstanding work.
Several units at both bases were assigned to 15th Air Force upon its activation in August 2020.
Maj. Gen. Chad P. Franks, 15th Air Force commander, flips a coin to Tech. Sgt. Aaron Linnean, 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of Aircraft Structural Material, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 6, 2021. Franks flipped coins to Airmen to keep a safe social distance between them. As the commander of 15th Air Force, Franks is responsible for Air Combat Command’s conventional forces. The 15th Air Force helps advise, assist, advocate and assess the wings to generate mission success. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)
Maj. Gen. Chad P. Franks, 15th Air Force commander, talks to Airmen assigned to the 66th Rescue Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 6, 2021. During his Nellis visit, Franks reconnected with the 66th RQS which he formerly commanded. He also received briefings on their current operations and concerns. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)
Maj. Gen. Chad P. Franks, 15th Air Force commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Hedden visited the 432nd Wing at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 6, 2020. (Air Force photograph)
While visiting Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 6, 2020, Maj. Gen. Chad P. Franks, 15th Air Force commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Hedden were briefed on the Hunters’ mission. (Air Force photograph)