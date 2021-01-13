Gate closure

Advertisement

The Simons Gate (near the Warrior Fitness Center) at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., will be closed Jan. 14-18 due to construction.

During this time, please use the Main Gate, Beale Gate or Area 2 Gate.









