Desert Lighting News Digital Edition – January 22, 2021

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – January 22, 2021

Hello everyone, and welcome to the January 22nd edition of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! Leaders of the 15th Air Force visited both Nellis and Creech earlier this month, to congratulate Airmen on their outstanding work. Several units at both bases were assigned to 15th AF upon its activation in August 2020. Click on the link below for coverage of both visits in your free, online copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/smcu/

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

All this and more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting Jan. 22nd. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from all the military bases we serve in the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. Visit us online at https://www.aerotechnews.com/nellisafb/. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews #desertlightningnews