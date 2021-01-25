Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command and Col. Barton Kenerson, 57th Maintenance Group commander, converse inside the Advanced Maintenance and Munitions Operations School (AMMOS) at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 14, 2021. The AMMOS provides the Air Force’s premier advanced maintenance, munitions and logistics training, expanding combat capability through graduate-level education.
Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, speaks to class 21A of the Advanced Maintenance and Munitions Operations School (AMMOS) at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 14, 2021. AMMOS courses prepare aircraft maintenance, munitions and logistics readiness leaders for tomorrow’s victories in future missions.
Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, prepares to coin Staff Sgt. Maiya Embrey, 561st Weapons School commander support staff, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 11, 2021. Embrey was coined because of her hard work and dedication to the ACC mission.
Nellis showcases its mission excellence to ACC commander
