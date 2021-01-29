Nellis Diamond Back Award

Advertisement

Staff Sgt. Christopher Oakes, 99th Communications Squadron, is this week’s Diamond Back Award winner.

Oakes expertly reconfigured the 800th Red Horse Group’s SharePoint online page by collaborating between two other bases to identify and fix a critical communication error.

His skills ensured the synchronization of 1,200 Expeditionary Warriors, three squadrons and one detachment across the continental United States.

Additionally, Oakes revamped the work center training program, allowing Airmen to receive relevant and up-to-date instruction. As a new member of the squadron, he has leaped at challenges and demonstrated exceptional leadership capabilities stepping up to proffer for a retirement ceremony and aiding in a Nellis 5/6 Association gift wrapping event by assembling care packages for deployed Team Nellis Airmen.









DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact