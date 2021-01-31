99th MDG visit Creech

Advertisement
Leadership from the 99th Medical Group visited Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 20, 2921, to gain a better understanding of group and squadron vaccination needs.
Perspectives gained from this visit will better equip leaders and medical personnel to maneuver future vaccine administration in accordance with Department of Defense guidance.
Ensuring the health and wellness of the Creech Family, is critical to not only protect our neighbors in the Las Vegas community, but to also to ensure the success of our national defense missions.
