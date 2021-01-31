99th MDG visit Creech

Advertisement

Leadership from the 99th Medical Group visited Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 20, 2921, to gain a better understanding of group and squadron vaccination needs.

Perspectives gained from this visit will better equip leaders and medical personnel to maneuver future vaccine administration in accordance with Department of Defense guidance.

Ensuring the health and wellness of the Creech Family, is critical to not only protect our neighbors in the Las Vegas community, but to also to ensure the success of our national defense missions.













DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact