Black History Month: Tuskegee Airmen at Nellis

In 1949, teams of the Tuskegee Airmen from the 332nd Fighter Group participated in a U.S. Air Force gunnery meet at the Nevada Test and Training Range.
Although hosted by Las Vegas Army Air Field (now Nellis Air Force Base), the Indian Springs Sub-Base (now Creech Air Force Base) also served as a staging area for portions of the contest. A team from the 332nd won the propeller-driven competition.
Their names are on the gunnery meet’s trophy, which can be found in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.
