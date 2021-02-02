Black History Month: Tuskegee Airmen at Nellis

Gunnery team members, shown in this 1949 photo with their trophy, are left to right: Lt. Halbert Alexander, Lt. James Harvey, Capt. Alva Temple and Lt. Harry Stewart. (Air Force photograph)
In 1949, teams of the Tuskegee Airmen from the 332nd Fighter Group participated in a U.S. Air Force gunnery meet at the Nevada Test and Training Range.

Although hosted by Las Vegas Army Air Field (now Nellis Air Force Base), the Indian Springs Sub-Base (now Creech Air Force Base) also served as a staging area for portions of the contest. A team from the 332nd won the propeller-driven competition.

Their names are on the gunnery meet’s trophy, which can be found in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.
 

The trophy for the gunnery meet competition went missing for 55 years. Resulting from the research of Zellie Orr, it was found in the storage area at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. (Air Force photograph)

 
 
 

