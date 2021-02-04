1st Squadron 221st Cavalry return from DC mission

0
12
(Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Ryan Getsie)
Advertisement

A C-130 with the 152nd Airlift Wing prepares to land at Nellis Air Force Base,Nev., returning Soldiers from the 1st Squadron 221st Cavalry, Jan. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev. More than 200 Nevada Guard Soldiers deployed to Washington, D.C., to assist federal law enforcement for the Jan. 20 Presidential Inauguration.
 
 
 
 
 
 

(Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Ryan Getsie)

A C-130 with the 152nd Airlift Wing lands at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., returning Soldiers from the 1st Squadron 221st Cavalry, Jan. 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nev. More than 200 Nevada Guard Soldiers deployed to Washington, D.C., to assist federal law enforcement for the Jan. 20 Presidential Inauguration.
 
 
 
 
 
 
(Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Ryan Getsie)

Soldiers from the 1st Squadron 221st Cavalry exit from a C-130 flown by the 152nd Airlift Wing at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 26, 2021 in Las Vegas. More than 200 Nevada Guard Soldiers deployed to Washington, D.C., to assist federal law enforcement for the Jan. 20 Presidential Inauguration.
 
 
 
 
 
 
(Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Ryan Getsie)

Soldiers from the 1st Squadron 221st Cavalry exit the runway at Nellis Air Force Base, Jan. 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nev. More than 200 Nevada Guard Soldiers deployed to Washington, D.C., to assist federal law enforcement for the Jan. 20 Presidential Inauguration.
 
 
 
 
 
 
(Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Ryan Getsie)

Soldiers from the 1st Squadron 221st Cavalry exit the runway at Nellis Air Force Base, Jan. 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nev. More than 200 Nevada Guard Soldiers deployed to Washington, D.C., to assist federal law enforcement for the Jan. 20 Presidential Inauguration.
 
 
 

DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE 

Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR