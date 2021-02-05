Blacksnakes gain pre-deployment experience at Red Flag 21-1

Advertisement

The 122nd Fighter Wing “Blacksnakes” assigned to the Indiana Air National Guard and their A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft are at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., to train at Red Flag 21-1 to prepare for future deployments.

“A lot of our new Airmen haven’t had a chance to deploy yet,” said Senior Master Sgt. Nathan Swineheart, flight line expediter assigned to the 122nd FW. “This is a good chance for them to get experience before we go overseas.”

The goal of Red Flag is to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties utilizing the Nevada Test and Training Range and the more than 12,000 square miles of air space it encompasses.

There are a variety of aircraft participating in Red Flag, ranging from the 122nd’s A-10s to fifth generation fighter aircraft and even U.S. Air Force Global Strike bombers.

“Everyone wants to be the tip of the spear,” said Swineheart. “We are the A-10s, so we really are the tip of that spear.”













DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact