An F-15E Strike Eagle, from the 336th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, S.C., departs over the Las Vegas Strip skyline for a Red Flag 21-1 mission, from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 26, 2021. The F-15 Strike Eagle is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.
A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 132 at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., takes-off during Red Flag 21-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 26, 2021. Red Flag allows U.S. and coalition forces to train together in high-end, realistic scenarios, increasing interoperability of the joint force.
Senior Airman Joshua Baer, a crew chief from the 122nd Fighter Wing, prepares an A-10 Thunderbolt II prior to take-off at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 27, 2021. The 122nd Fighter Wing is a unit of the Indiana Air National Guard and holds a close-air-support role during the Red Flag Nellis 21-1 exercise.
A B-2 Spirit Bomber, assigned the 393rd Bomb Squadron, 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., takes-off for a Red Flag 21-1 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 26, 2021. Red Flag exercises are conducted on the massive bombing and gunnery ranges of the Nevada Test and Training Range.
Four F-35A Lightning II fighter jets assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, wait to taxi onto the runway for a Red Flag 21-1 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 28, 2021. The F-35A is the Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter.
A B-1B Lancer, assigned the 34th Bomb Squadron, 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., takes-off for a Red Flag 21-1 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 26, 2021. The B-1 can carry the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the Air Force inventory.
A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill AFB, Fla., takes-off for a Red Flag 21-1 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 26, 2021. The KC-135 provides aerial refueling capability for both Red and Blue Forces during Red Flag missions.
An F-22 Raptor fighter jet, assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, takes-off for a Red Flag 21-1 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 26, 2021. The F-22 Raptor is capable of both air-to-air missions and air-to ground missions.
An F-16 fighter jet, assigned to the 157th Fighter Squadron, 169th Fighter Wing at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., takes-off for a Red Flag 21-1 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 26, 2021. The 169th Fighter Wing is home of the Swamp Foxes of the South Carolina Air National Guard.
Red Flag 21-1
