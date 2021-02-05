VA gives 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, expands vaccine availability to more veterans

Advertisement

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare administered its 10,000th dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 29, 2021.

Since giving the first dose of the vaccine on Dec. 16, VASNHS has vaccinated over 5,200 veterans and 2,400 health care workers. The vaccination rate for VASNHS Veterans is 8.89 percent, higher than the national VA average of 8.07 percent. VASNHS has also vaccinated 2,329 health care workers, which is 74.14 percent of the VASNHS staff. This puts VASNHS above the national VA average of 61.89 percent

“We are proud to be one of the leaders in vaccinations not only within Southern Nevada, but among VA facilities nationwide,” said William J. Caron, VASNHS Director/CEO.

VASNHS has also expanded the eligible groups for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center under the following guidelines:

• Veterans 80-years-old or older can receive their vaccine on a walk-in basis during normal vaccine clinic hours (weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

• Veterans age 70-79 can reserve a day and time to receive the vaccine by calling 702-791-9185. (Please note: this is a reservation time block vs. an exact appointment time and veterans should be prepared for a brief wait prior to receiving their vaccine).

• Veterans under age 70 should not contact the reservation line. Please wait until you are contacted by VASNHS letting you know scheduling is open to your age group.

• Veterans in high-risk categories who have questions about the vaccine and scheduling should contact their primary care team — not the reservation line.

Based on limited supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine, we are adhering to CDC and VA guidelines and primarily distributing via priority groups. Please do not call to schedule an appointment unless you are at least 70 years old or have been directed to do so by your care team. All veterans interested in receiving the vaccine will eventually have the opportunity when supply permits.

As the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses, veterans are reminded that they must return to get their second dose three weeks later from the same facility that they received their first dose.

Veterans seeking additional information can sign up to get updated information through VA’s COVID-19 Vaccine Keep Me Informed tool, visit the VA Coronavirus Vaccine FAQs webpage, contact their care team, or visit their facility website.









