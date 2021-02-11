Simon Sinek visits Nellis AFB

Advertisement

Simon Sinek, author and inspirational speaker, takes a photo of aircraft on the flight line at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 8, 2021. Team Nellis welcomed Simon Sinek to the base to showcase its mission. Sinek is an author and motivational speaker who has shared his professional ideas with the senior-most leaders of the United States Air Force. Brig. Gen. Michael Drowley, 57th Wing commander, brought Sinek around base to witness the base’s warrior Airmen in action and to inspire leaders to value diversity of perspective.









Lt. Col. Bryon McGarry, 57th Wing public affairs officer, greets Simon Sinek, author and inspirational speaker, as he arrives for a tour of Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 8, 2021. Sinek met with leaders at Nellis to discuss diversity and inclusion.









