Nellis DiamondBack Award: Airman 1st Class Dallas Worthy

This week’s DiamondBack Award recipient is Airman 1st Class Dallas Worthy, from the 99th Comptroller Squadron.
Worthy has processed 174 PCS travel vouchers with 97 percent accuracy rate, busting the Air Force standard by 3 percent. She is dedicated and strives to provide outstanding customer service to the Nellis customers. She is great asset her PCS wingmen, the Financial Operations Flight and the 99th Comptroller Squadron.
Upon her arrival at Nellis two years ago, she tackled customer service for Nellis’ 10,000 assigned personnel and led our transition to virtual customer service platforms with the Chatbot and Customer Service Portal. After conquering the customer service counter, she continues her professional growth as a member of the PCS travel team where she aides all newly assigned Nellis personnel with travel entitlements and establishing Nellis BAH rates.