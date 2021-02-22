Nellis recognizes annual award winners

57th Wing
A ceremony was held Feb. 19, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., to recognize Airmen — civilian, enlisted and officers, who have demonstrated the meaning of integrity first, service before self and excellence in all we do.
57th Wing 2020 Annual Awards Winners:
Field Grade Officer: Maj. Evan Cummings
Company Grade Officer: Capt. Chelsea Ross
Senior Noncommissioned Officer: Master Sgt. Clay De Rogatis
First Sergeant: Senior Master Sgt. Michelle Humphrey
NCO: Tech. Sgt. Brennan Leyda
Airmen: Senior Airman Celine Harris
Civilian Category 1: Ms. Rosetta Braxton
Civilian Category 2: Mr. Michael Rux
Civilian Category 3: Mr. Thomas Rocha
57th Wing 2020 4th Quarter Award Winners
Field Grade Officer: Maj. Stowe Symon
Company Grade Officer: 1st Lt. Christine Song
Senior NCO: Senior Master Sgt. Frederick Cook
NCO: Staff Sgt. Brett Watts
Airman: Senior Airman Kenneth Allen
Civilian Category 1: Reshida Tate
Civilian Category 2: Anthony Johnson
Civilian Category 3: Justin Kimble
Nevada Test and Training Range
Airman of the Year — Senior Airman Austin Nilson, Operations Directorate
Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) of the Year — Master Sgt. Jeremy Cunningham, Operations Directorate
Senior NCO of the Year — Master Sgt. Jim Adamson, Range Support Directorate
Company Grade Officer of the Year — Capt. Christopher Howell, Range Support Directorate
Field Grade Officer of the Year — Maj. Donald “Mick” Martin, Operations Directorate
Civilian Category I of the Year — Nichelle Patterson, Commander’s Support Staff
Civilian Category II of the Year — John ‘JJ’ Holland, Operations Directorate
Civilian Category III of the Year — Steven Winn, Range Support Directorate
Team of the Year — Operations Support – Targets Team
AFSPECWAR
On behalf of 57th Wing Commander Brig. Gen. Michael Drowley, and the entire 57th Wing Air Force Special Warfare team, please help us congratulate our winners for the AFSPECWAR 2020 Annual Awards!
These members will go on to compete at Air Combat Command.
AFSPECWAR Support Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) of the Year
Staff Sgt. Zackery W. Garland, Detachment 2, 6th Combat Training Squadron (CTS), Camp Bullis, Texas
AFSPECWAR Support Senior NCO of the Year
Master Sgt. Amanda M. Nelson, Detachment 2, 6th CTS, Camp Bullis, Texas
AFSPECWAR Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) NCO of the Year
Staff Sgt. Nicholas J. Ward, 12th CTS, Fort Irwin, Calif.
AFSPECWAR TACP Company Grade Officer (CGO) of the Year
Capt. Dylan C. Hallums, 548th CTS, Fort Polk, La.
AFSPECWAR Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) NCO of the Year
Staff Sgt. Kyle J. Maloy, 414th CTS, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.
AFSPECWAR SERE Senior NCO of the Year (Tier 2)
Master Sgt. Jason C. Allchin, 414th CTS, Nellis AFB
AFSPECWAR Enlisted Instructor of the Year
Tech. Sgt. Therron A. Bundick, 66th Weapons Squadron, Nellis AFB
AFSPECWAR CGO Instructor of the Year
Capt. Mister Carlton, 6th CTS, Nellis AFB