Nellis recognizes annual award winners

57th Wing

A ceremony was held Feb. 19, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., to recognize Airmen — civilian, enlisted and officers, who have demonstrated the meaning of integrity first, service before self and excellence in all we do.





57th Wing 2020 Annual Awards Winners:

Field Grade Officer: Maj. Evan Cummings

Company Grade Officer: Capt. Chelsea Ross

Senior Noncommissioned Officer: Master Sgt. Clay De Rogatis

First Sergeant: Senior Master Sgt. Michelle Humphrey

NCO: Tech. Sgt. Brennan Leyda

Airmen: Senior Airman Celine Harris

Civilian Category 1: Ms. Rosetta Braxton

Civilian Category 2: Mr. Michael Rux

Civilian Category 3: Mr. Thomas Rocha





57th Wing 2020 4th Quarter Award Winners

Field Grade Officer: Maj. Stowe Symon

Company Grade Officer: 1st Lt. Christine Song

Senior NCO: Senior Master Sgt. Frederick Cook

NCO: Staff Sgt. Brett Watts

Airman: Senior Airman Kenneth Allen

Civilian Category 1: Reshida Tate

Civilian Category 2: Anthony Johnson

Civilian Category 3: Justin Kimble





Nevada Test and Training Range

Airman of the Year — Senior Airman Austin Nilson, Operations Directorate

Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) of the Year — Master Sgt. Jeremy Cunningham, Operations Directorate

Senior NCO of the Year — Master Sgt. Jim Adamson, Range Support Directorate

Company Grade Officer of the Year — Capt. Christopher Howell, Range Support Directorate

Field Grade Officer of the Year — Maj. Donald “Mick” Martin, Operations Directorate

Civilian Category I of the Year — Nichelle Patterson, Commander’s Support Staff

Civilian Category II of the Year — John ‘JJ’ Holland, Operations Directorate

Civilian Category III of the Year — Steven Winn, Range Support Directorate

Team of the Year — Operations Support – Targets Team





AFSPECWAR

On behalf of 57th Wing Commander Brig. Gen. Michael Drowley, and the entire 57th Wing Air Force Special Warfare team, please help us congratulate our winners for the AFSPECWAR 2020 Annual Awards!

These members will go on to compete at Air Combat Command.

AFSPECWAR Support Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) of the Year

Staff Sgt. Zackery W. Garland, Detachment 2, 6th Combat Training Squadron (CTS), Camp Bullis, Texas

AFSPECWAR Support Senior NCO of the Year

Master Sgt. Amanda M. Nelson, Detachment 2, 6th CTS, Camp Bullis, Texas

AFSPECWAR Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) NCO of the Year

Staff Sgt. Nicholas J. Ward, 12th CTS, Fort Irwin, Calif.

AFSPECWAR TACP Company Grade Officer (CGO) of the Year

Capt. Dylan C. Hallums, 548th CTS, Fort Polk, La.

AFSPECWAR Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) NCO of the Year

Staff Sgt. Kyle J. Maloy, 414th CTS, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

AFSPECWAR SERE Senior NCO of the Year (Tier 2)

Master Sgt. Jason C. Allchin, 414th CTS, Nellis AFB

AFSPECWAR Enlisted Instructor of the Year

Tech. Sgt. Therron A. Bundick, 66th Weapons Squadron, Nellis AFB

AFSPECWAR CGO Instructor of the Year

Capt. Mister Carlton, 6th CTS, Nellis AFB









