Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – February 19, 2021

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – February 19, 2021

Hello everyone, and welcome to the February 19th issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! Red Flag 21-1 is in the record books, and we have a wrap up for you in this week’s issue of DLN. In addition, The Air Force Weapons School at Nellis has activated their newest Weapons Instructor Course, Control Reporting Center WIC. Students will begin integrating with fighter squadrons as they go about learning and perfecting the weapons control portion of the syllabus, and then move into more advanced team control and battle management missions, according to Lt. Col. James Combs, Commander of the 8th Weapons Squadron. Select students of Team Nellis are ready for the challenges presented by this innovative training curriculum, and we wish them all success. We have this and much more news for you in this week’s issue of Desert Lightning News! Click on the link below for your digital copy of DLN, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/lfcv/

Here are some highlights from this week’s issue:

Ascending to spiritually mature leadership: page 2

57th Wing personnel, teams recognized for superior performance: page 3

57th OSS Air Traffic Control receives ACC Award: page 4

Red Flag 21-1 integrates space, cyberspace for joint all-domain operations training: page 6

KC-135 Stratotankers – Fueling the fight: page 9

All this and much more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting Feb. 19th. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from all the military bases we serve in the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews #desertlightningnews