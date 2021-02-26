Creech hosts Black History month event

Advertisement

Last week, the Diversity and Inclusion Council at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., hosted a Black History Month event.

During the event, Col. Ronnie, Persistent Attack and Reconnaissance Operations Center commander, and key speaker, shared his thoughts regarding how the world, and in particular the Airmen of our Air Force, can progress Diversity & Inclusion initiatives.

“I think my biggest desired takeaway is that our youngest need to feel empowered to make a difference,” he said. “All too often, it feels like there’s an assumption that we have to wait until somebody like the first African-American President or the first African-American Chief of Staff enters the picture in order for real change to be realized.

“Real, lasting change is made by everyday people, and our Airmen can, and need, to be the engine of that change.”













DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact