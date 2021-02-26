Creech hosts Black History month event

Last week, the Diversity and Inclusion Council at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., hosted a Black History Month event.
During the event, Col. Ronnie, Persistent Attack and Reconnaissance Operations Center commander, and key speaker, shared his thoughts regarding how the world, and in particular the Airmen of our Air Force, can progress Diversity & Inclusion initiatives.
“I think my biggest desired takeaway is that our youngest need to feel empowered to make a difference,” he said. “All too often, it feels like there’s an assumption that we have to wait until somebody like the first African-American President or the first African-American Chief of Staff enters the picture in order for real change to be realized.
“Real, lasting change is made by everyday people, and our Airmen can, and need, to be the engine of that change.”