VASNHS holding walk-in COVID vaccination clinic for Veterans ages 65+ Feb. 27

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is providing first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to enrolled veterans ages 65 and older during a walk-in clinic from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Feb. 27, at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

First-doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be provided on site. Veterans who have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccineáwill notábe eligible to receive their second dose during this event. The goal is to vaccinate all eligible veterans age 65 and above who walk in during the event, however, if demand exceeds available supply, VASNHS will schedule any eligible veteran who is unable to receive the vaccine for a later date.

In order to keep accurate count, traffic will be limited to a single point-of-entry through the West Entrance to the medical center. Veterans interested in receiving the vaccine must be enrolled with VASNHS prior to their arrival for the clinic on Feb 27 as no on-site enrollment services will be available during this event.

Since giving the first dose of the vaccine on Dec. 16, VASNHS has delivered more than 23,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (as of Feb. 25). Nationwide, Department of Veterans Affairs facilities have vaccinated more than 1.5 million veterans.

Effective March 1, the following groups will be eligible to receive the vaccine at VASNHS during normal hours of operation:

* Veterans age 60 and older can receive their vaccine on a walk-in basis during our normal vaccine clinic hours (weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

* Veterans 60 and above can also schedule an appointment at the North Las Vegas VAMC during normal vaccine clinic hours (weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) by calling 702-791-9185. (Please note: This is a reservation time block vs. an exact appointment time and Veterans should be prepared for a brief wait prior to receiving their vaccine).

* Veterans under age 60áshould notácontact the reservation line. Please wait until you are contacted or notified by VASNHS letting you know scheduling is open to your age group.

* Veterans in high-risk categories who have personal questions about the vaccine should contact their primary care team ľánot the reservation line.

Veterans who have received their first dose from the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center or another location should receive their second dose from the same location.

Based on limited supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine, VASNHS is adhering to CDC and VA guidelines and primarily distributing via priority groups. All veterans interested in receiving the vaccine will eventually have the opportunity when supply permits.









