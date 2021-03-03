Diamondback of the Week!

The 99th Medical Support Squadron has a Superstar — Tech. Sgt. Ricky Valencia, noncommissioned officer-in-charge of the Satellite Pharmacy. He oversees 30 personnel who process around 830,000 prescriptions annually.

Among his achievements, Valencia facilitated the transfer of 29,000 prescriptions to retail pharmacies in response to COVID-19 protocols, and he carefully executed the staged resumption of satellite operations, welcoming back 10,000 patients over five weekends.
 
 
 

